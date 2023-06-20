Give salaries on time or pay interest: doctors

Rohtak, June 19
Doctors of Rohtak PGIMS have expressed strong resentment against the inordinate delay in the payment of their salaries on a frequent basis. They have asked the authorities concerned to release their salaries on time or pay 11 per cent interest on account of delay in the payment of salaries.
The associations of nurses and ministerial staff of the PGIMS are also up in arms against the authorities for the frequent delays in the payment of their salaries. Prof Anita Saxena, Vice-Chancellor of Pt Bhagwat Dayal Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, said the state authorities had been apprised of the matter.
