Give shelter to Stray cattle in 'gaushalas'

Being a holy city, Kurukshetra is expected set examples for other cities, especially in the matter of well-being of cows, but sadly that is not the case. With the stray cattle menace worsening day by day, it is a shame that despite the establishment of ‘guashalas’, stray cows have to look for shade under trees in the intense sun. The Municipal Corporation should take action to relocate the stray cattle in ‘gaushalas’ so that they can be saved from rising temperature. Rakesh Sudan, Kurukshetra

Roads broken in gurugram for three years

It is a matter of great pity that the roads in Sector 43 have not been repaired for three years. After several complaints, good sense has now prevailed and the authorities concerned are floating tenders for the repair work of the road. The residents are hopeful that the roads will be repaired as soon as possible and get some relief. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

Crumbling healthcare infra at Civil Hospital

The deep freezer at the Civil Hospital mortuary has been lying defective for quite some time now. Recently, a doctor performed postmortem procedure on a body in the open due to the defective state of the freezer. If such is the condition of a district-level civil hospital, one can imagine the hardships small town hospitals must be facing on a daily level. Civil hospitals should keep all their equipment in working order so that proper treatment can be given to patients in time. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

