Give subsidy or exemption when AQI in limit: Industry

Tribune News Service

Faridabad October 8

With the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) notifying Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP) to deal with air pollution, industry bodies here have demanded relief from the AQI (air quality index) level limit.

The Faridabad Industries Association (FIA) has sought exemption from GRAP measures during the period when the AQI remains in acceptable limit or does not cross the harmful limit of 400 (PM- 2.5).

Describing the ban on diesel gensets during power cuts as unjustified and detrimental to the industry, Narender Aggarwal, president, FIA, said the blind imposition of curbs would only result in losses to the industry and employment. Claiming that the industry was being made a scapegoat, he said there was a need of wholesome approach. “None of the entrepreneur wants to use the genset, as the cost goes up three times in comparison to the cost of power supplied by DISCOMs,” said Rajiv Chawla, president, Integrated Association of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises of India. “We are ready to surrender all gensets, if there is round-the-clock uninterrupted power supply,” he said.

Representatives of the industries have submitted a memorandum to local MP Krishan Pal Gurjar.