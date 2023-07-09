Give us our flats, Mahira homebuyers plead to PM Modi

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 8

The aggrieved buyers of the Mahira Homes project in Sector 68 staged a protest amid rain at the site of the project today. Holding pictures of Mahatma Gandhi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh and PM Modi, the protesters raised slogans against the builder and demanded that they be given their flats.

They said they had been trying to get their flats for the past 11 months, but the builder was not even following the orders of the Town and Country Planning Department. Even after five years of booking the flats, in 2017, they had not got possession of their flats. The government, the buyers alleged, was waiting for a buyer to commit suicide. Recently, troubled by the pressure of bank personnel, the wife of a flat buyer had tried to commit suicide.

A buyer, Shweta Sharma, who had came to the protest with a child, said even after paying full money, they were standing in an incomplete building, while it was promised that the flats would be allotted in 2021. “We were told by the Director of the Town and Country Planning Department that fake papers had been used in this project by the builder. More than half the construction is complete, and now it is being revealed that the papers are fake. Buyers are being cheated,” she added.

Another buyer Sachin Kumar said there were 12 towers in the 10-acre project and the total units were 1,497. The project had connectivity with a 24-m road. “We have been making rounds of the Town Planning department, HARERA, office of the state Home Minister, CM’s office, builder’s office, but no one is helping us. We want our house, otherwise we will plan a big protest,” he warned.

“Since these flats are under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, we request PM Modi to ensure that they are delivered to us. He is our last hope,” 13-year-old Akshay pleaded. The licence of Mahira Homes Private Limited was cancelled recently and an FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station.