Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital

Karnal, January 3

Giving lift to strangers cost a trader his car and Rs 2.5 lakh on National Highway-44.

Sanjay was robbed at gunpoint by two strangers, whom he had given the lift.

Sanjay who received bullet injuries is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The trader with his employee was going to Delhi to buy spare parts.

Details are awaited.

