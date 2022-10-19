Guru Jambheshwar University gets A+ grade in NAAC accreditation

Hisar, October 18
The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, has got A+ grade (with overall CGPA of 3.38) by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to improve its previous Grade ‘A’.
Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor (VC), said the grade awarded to the university was a benchmark of a very high academic quality, which included education, research and extension activities.
To determine the “quality status” of higher educational institutions across the country, NAAC — an autonomous division of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regularly evaluates and accredits colleges, universities and other recognised institutions.
The VC said the university had been getting NAAC ‘A’ grade successively in the past three accreditation held in 2002, 2009, 2014.
Meanwhile, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad has been re-accredited by the NAAC) with an ‘A+’ Grade and a CGPA of 3.32 in the second cycle of accreditation.
The result of the assessment was declared in the 127th meeting of the standing committee of NAAC held on October 18, 2022, and shall remain valid for the next five years. An official spokesperson said Vice-Chancellor Prof S.K. Tomar expressed gratitude towards the Haryana Governor and Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya and CM Manohar Lal Khattar for their mentorship and support to the university due to which it has been able to receive the ‘A+’ grade.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...