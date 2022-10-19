Guru Jambheshwar University gets A+ grade in NAAC accreditation

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 18

The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, has got A+ grade (with overall CGPA of 3.38) by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) to improve its previous Grade ‘A’.

Prof Baldev Raj Kamboj, Vice-Chancellor (VC), said the grade awarded to the university was a benchmark of a very high academic quality, which included education, research and extension activities.

To determine the “quality status” of higher educational institutions across the country, NAAC — an autonomous division of the University Grants Commission (UGC) regularly evaluates and accredits colleges, universities and other recognised institutions.

The VC said the university had been getting NAAC ‘A’ grade successively in the past three accreditation held in 2002, 2009, 2014.

Meanwhile, JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad has been re-accredited by the NAAC) with an ‘A+’ Grade and a CGPA of 3.32 in the second cycle of accreditation.

The result of the assessment was declared in the 127th meeting of the standing committee of NAAC held on October 18, 2022, and shall remain valid for the next five years. An official spokesperson said Vice-Chancellor Prof S.K. Tomar expressed gratitude towards the Haryana Governor and Chancellor Bandaru Dattatraya and CM Manohar Lal Khattar for their mentorship and support to the university due to which it has been able to receive the ‘A+’ grade.

#Hisar