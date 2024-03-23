GJUST organises industry interaction visit for pupils

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 22

The Industry Interaction Club of Training and Placement Cell, in collaboration with the Department of Chemistry of the Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, organised an industrial visit to the Research and Development Centre of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Gurugram, for its MSc Chemistry students.

A total of 26 MSc final-year students visited the company. VC Professor Narsi Ram Bishnoi, said the industrial exposure is essential for students of all courses and industrial visits prove instrumental.

Registrar Vinod Chhokar, appreciated the efforts of the Training and Placement Cell for organising such programmes for the overall employability enhancement of students.

