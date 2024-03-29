GJUST secures 43rd rank in india

Hisar: Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), Hisar, has secured the 43rd position in the country and ranked 801-1001 in the world in the ‘Engineering’ subject category rankings released by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024. Vice-Chancellor Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi said a total of 1,374 universities and higher education institutes from across the world were included in the rankings. Seventy six Indian higher education institutes have been ranked and GJUST is the only university from Haryana to mark its presence in the list.

KU’s NSS unit organises camp

Kurukshetra: The NSS Unit of the Kurukshetra University is holding a one-week camp on the theme ‘Festival of Democracy and Participation of Youth’, at Narkatari village. The camp started on March 25 and will conclude on March 31. A KU spokesperson said various activities were being conducted during the camp. Along with other general activities, the camp will cover various topics, including Self-Reliant India, financial literacy, environmental protection, women safety, legal literacy, art of living and drug addiction. Various committees of volunteers were also formed to run the camp smoothly.

Blood donation camp at KVA DAV

Karnal: KVA DAV College for Women organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society and NSO. This camp was organised by the NSS Unit I and II, NCC Army and Air Wing, Youth Red Cross, and Red Ribbon Club, aimed to contribute to the noble cause of saving lives through blood donation. College principal (Officiating) Meenu Sharma emphasised the importance of such initiatives in addressing the critical shortage of blood in the healthcare sector and urged everyone to continue supporting such endeavours in the future. The blood donation camp received overwhelming support and witnessed an impressive turnout, reflecting the spirit of altruism and compassion ingrained in the college community.

