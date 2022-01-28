GJUST to conduct exams in online, offline modes

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 27

The Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Hisar has decided to conduct examinations both online and offline for undergraduate and postgraduate students of colleges.

The university spokesperson said the examinations would begin on February 10. The university held a meeting with the principals of the affiliated colleges and issued instructions to provide all information related to the above examinations to their respective students and to set up grievance redressal cells at all colleges related to the examinations. The students will have to raise their complaints/concerns with the university through the grievance redressal cell of the respective colleges. The university spokesperson informed that all students of main and reappear categories could register their examination options till January 28 for the online examination on the link provided by the respective college. The students of undergraduate courses of batches 2017 and 2018 and students of postgraduate courses of batches 2018 and 2019 can register their option on the link provided by the university. The spokespersonsaid he timings of the examinations online and offline will be the same. —

