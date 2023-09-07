 GMDA CEO conducts surprise inspection : The Tribune India

  GMDA CEO conducts surprise inspection

Gurugram, September 6

GMDA CEO & MCG Commissioner PC Meena on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of various locations to review the sanitation and project progress status.

The first spot to be inspected was Sector 37 via Hero Honda Chowk where the GMDA officials were asked to remove all the obstacles for construction of an elevated road and get the utilities related to sewer, electricity and water shifted. Also, instructions were issued to the officials to complete the ongoing drainage work along the Basai flyover at the earliest.

The Commissioner then visited Sectors 9, 10, 4, 23, Railway Road, Palam Vihar Road, Old Delhi Road and the green belt area of the National Highway. He further asked the authorities concerned to improve the footpath along the Palam Vihar road and beautify the green belt.

Meena specifically told the Municipal Corporation officials that debris, garbage and horticulture waste should not be left lying on the roads under any circumstances and wherever garbage is found, it must be collected immediately. Furthermore, directions were issued to the officials to remove the illegally installed hoardings and sign boards.

The GMDA officials informed that a plan is being prepared to develop a green belt along the National Highway from Ambience Mall to Rajiv Chowk. In this, provision will be made to install a cycle track, walking track, street furniture and fountains. —TNS

Issues directions

MCG Commissioner PC Meena conducted a surprise inspection and issued necessary directives to the officials regarding road improvement, drainage and sewerage system, green belt construction and garbage collection.

