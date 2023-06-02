 GMDA CEO reviews STPs in Behrampur, Dhanwapur : The Tribune India

GMDA CEO reviews STPs in Behrampur, Dhanwapur

The Dhanwapur sewage treatment plant in Gurugram. File



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 1

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) Chief Executive Officer PC Meena and a team of officials Thursday visited the Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) located in Behrampur and Dhanwapur. He collected in-depth information about the STP operation process from the officials and issued some guidelines to them. Meena asked the officials to boost the green cover on the premises of the treatment plants. He said, “Trees should be planted along the boundary wall of the plant.” The officials were directed to install a flow meter at the discharge point of the treated water from the STP. They were also instructed to install a quality check meter at the same spot. Meena stressed that the officials should ensure that the treated water is discharged into the drain only once it meets the prescribed quality parameters.

The GMDA has been working towards making Gurugram silt-free, and major sewer lines in the city are being strengthened with the Cured-in-Place-Pipe (CIPP) technology to increase their lifespan. In order to provide the residents with a strong sewage network, the GMDA is striving to provide master sewer lines of different sizes in Sectors 68 to 76. The plan is scheduled to be completed by December this year.

Two STPs with the capacity of 50-MLD and 120-MLD are being operated by the GMDA in Baharampur; and an additional STP of 100-MLD capacity is also supposed to be set up. Besides, three STPs with the capacity of 100-MLD, 68-MLD and 50-MLD are being run in Dhanwapur. An additional STP of 350-MLD capacity is to be set up there and an STP of 100-MLD capacity will come up in the first phase. A new STP of 350-MLD capacity is also set to come up in Daulatabad village. A 100-MLD STP will also be constructed there in the first phase. An STP of 40-MLD is to be set up in Naurangpur village.

