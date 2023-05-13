GMDA comes up with action plan to end water woes in city

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 12

Struggling with water crises for nearly a decade, Gurugram has launched an action plan to manage its water resources.

The plan developed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) aims at achieving water supply management, sewage treatment, re-use of treated water, recharge of groundwater and revival of lost bodies.

Focus areas Water supply mgmt, sewage treatment

Recharge of groundwater

Equitable supply across city

Metering 100% bulk supply

Utilisation of sewage water

Curtailing water logging

“We have made a strategic plan to solve all issues related to potable, treated or untreated water. Gurugram faces major issues pertaining to water supply, groundwater recharge and discharge of sewage water and the plan will resolve those in a scientific manner. We have already implemented it and it is showing results, especially in the revival of lost water bodies or water recharge zones,” said GMDA CEO PC Meena.

GMDA accords high priority to ensuring non-disruptive equitable distribution of drinking water the coming summer. As per the plan, technical interventions are being made to increase proper pressure in pipelines and reduce leakage. Around 74 per cent bulk supply is metered by the GMDA and the figure will be increased to 100 per cent by 2023-24.

The plan also aims to reduce non-revenue water supply from the current 35 per cent to 30 per cent by 2024 and 20 per cent by 2025.

The MC is constructing an internal network to divert sewage to STPs. Nearly 32 million litres per day (MLD) waste in 2023-24 and 43 MLD in 2024-25 will be diverted from drains to master sewer lines.

“We wish to enhance water recycling so that it can be used for horticulture, construction and other non-drinking purposes,” said a senior GMDA official. The plan has also identified over 40 water bodies currently in distress and efforts are on to revive them and turn them into tourist spots.

According to a survey conducted by GMDA, last year 30 per cent of the city had irregular water supply.