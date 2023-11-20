GMDA completes construction of 20 MLD sewage treatment plant

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 19

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has completed the construction of the 20 MLD (minimal liquid discharge) sewage treatment plant at Jahajgarh.

A trial run is currently underway at the plant, which has been designed to treat untreated sewage generated in Jahajgarh village, Sector 103/106 and to address the issue of discharge of untreated wastewater in Leg 2 drain.

The wastewater generated at Jahajgarh and untreated sewage discharged in Leg 2 drain has been channelised into the Jahajgarh STP for testing the plant before it is commissioned during the present trial run.

The project was approved in the sixth authority meeting of the GMDA to address the problem of the discharge of untreated sewage into Leg 2 drain.

The project was planned as per the NGT directions that no untreated waste should be discharged into storm water drains.

Earlier, the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram, was planning to construct a 10 MLD STP at Jahajgarh, but the plan was later revised and the GMDA took up the construction of 20 MLD STP to treat sewage generated at Jahajgarh and Sector 103/106 along with treating the wastewater discharged into Leg 2 drain.

“The commissioning of the Jahajgarh STP will help curb the discharge of untreated sewage into city drains and provide optimum sewage treatment solutions to residents in the area,” said Rajesh Bansal, Chief Engineer, GMDA.

The STP has been constructed on about four acres, provided by the Gurugram MC at Jahajgarh village, at a total cost of Rs 31.99 crore. The GMDA officials said they were ensuring that all the norms prescribed by the Central Pollution Control Board were being complied with.

The GMDA currently treats 388 MLD of wastewater every day through its 218 MLD STP at Dhanwapur and 170 MLD STP at Behrampur.

An additional augmentation of 100 MLD capacity at both the STPs has been planned in the first phase and tenders will soon be floated for these works.

A new STP of a total capacity of 350 MLD is also proposed to be constructed at Daulatabad, Sector 107. Officials say the work on the 25 MLD STP being set up in Manesar has been completed up to 60 per cent.

350 MLD plant proposed

The GMDA currently treats 388 MLD wastewater every day through its 218 MLD STP at Dhanwapur and 170 MLD STP at Behrampur. It plans to further enhance their capacity by 100 MLD each.

#Gurugram