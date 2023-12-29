GMDA flags risk of cave-in on IFFCO flyover

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 28

Two days after a portion of the busy Sohna elevated highway caved in owing to the collapse of the sewage drain underneath it, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has alerted the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) about the possibility of a similar cave-in on the IFFCO flyover on NH-48.

In a letter to the authorities, the GMDA has warned them about an underlying master water pipeline on which the retaining wall is built. The supply line is 20 years old, and the flyover, which was recently built at a whopping cost of Rs 38 crore, can collapse in case of a leak. The GMDA has urged the NHAI to shift the pipeline as soon as possible to avert a mishap. The GMDA has made it clear in the letter that if any damage occurs to the IFFCO Chowk flyover in case the pipeline leaks, the NHAI will be held responsible. The pipeline supplies water to areas like MG Road and Udyog Vihar.

It may be noted that during the construction of the flyover, the HSVP was entrusted with the responsibility of shifting the water and sewer lines. However, because of negligence on the part of some NHAI and HSVP officials, the line could not be shifted. “It is necessary to shift this line. If it leaks, the flyover will be damaged. There will be difficulty in restoring it. It will also leave half the city dry,” the GMDA warned in its letter to the NHAI.

