GMDA floats new tender for installing smart traffic signals

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 11

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon be undertaking the installation of smart traffic signal lights, including pedestrian signal lights, in Sectors 58-115 in Gurugram.

The authority has issued the tender for the project, which will be executed at an estimated cost of Rs 6.47 crore. The period of completion would be six months after the date of tender’s allotment to the agency.

According to a senior officer, these traffic signals will be equipped with Adaptive Traffic Control Systems (ATCS) for improving traffic flow in the city and reducing congestion.

The traffic lights at all locations would be fitted with vehicle detector camera that will enable the smart signals to gauge the vehicular flow at the intersections.

It will then adjust the timings of the signals accordingly and increase the duration of the green light on its own to ensure the smooth flow of traffic. It will also facilitate the creation of green corridors to accord priority to the movement of emergency vehicles.

Additionally, it will also feature pedestrian signal lights to enable the safety of pedestrians as well as seamless movement at these busy junctions.

RD Singhal, General Manager, Mobility, GMDA, said, “GMDA is already revamping the existing traffic signals in the city, wherein 111 signals are being upgraded to smart signals in Sectors 1-55.”

Additionally, the authority has identified 32 new locations in the newer sectors of Gurugram — Sectors 58 to 115 — where installation of smart traffic signals is expected to improve traffic management as well as pedestrian movement in these areas. “All these traffic signals will also be connected to the Integrated Command and Control Centre of GMDA to monitor the end-to-end flow of traffic,” said Singhal.

Some of the locations where the new smart signals will be installed include Sector 102A/103 dividing road on Kherki Majra side, Sector 110/110A/112/113 Chowk, Bajghera Underpass, Sector 45/52 T-Point Vikas Marg, Sector 101/102/102A/104 Chowk on Dawarka Expressway Side, Sector 93/94/89 T-point, Rampura to Pataudi Road, Sector 86/85/90/89 Dadi Satti chowk, Sector 81/82/85/86 Jai Singh Chowk, Sector 90/91/92/93 Chowk, among others. GMDA has floated the tender for this work.

Adaptive Control System

