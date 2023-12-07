Gurugram: GMDA floats tenders to build drainage network in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram December 6

To resolve the issue of flash floods and waterlogging, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated tenders for the construction of drainage system along Dwarka Expressway.

Under the project, works include construction of RCC box-type master stormwater drains in Sectors 68 to 75 and 112 to 115.

Rajesh Bansal, Chief Engineer, GMDA, said: “These are rapidly developing sectors of Gurugram, witnessing rising population. The works are being undertaken by the GMDA to provide master drainage system in these sectors and ensure adequate infrastructure is set-up for the benefit of the citizens.”

—Rajesh Bansal, GMDA chief engineer

“The construction of drains in sectors 68 to 75 and 112 to 115 are being taken up on priority and bids have been invited for these two infrastructure development works,” he added

To enhance the drainage network in Sector 68 to 75, work for laying master storm water drain in 17.63 km length is planned wherein construction of drains of various sizes will be carried out. The areas covered include sectors 68, 69, 70, 70A, 71, 72, 75, 75A, 71, 73, and 74. The project will cost Rs 62.78 crore and is slated to be ready in 22 months.

The RCC box-type drains with a total length of 7.5 km will be constructed for sectors 112 to 115. The system is likely to be connected to the master Leg-1 drain.

Additionally, a pumping station will also be constructed near Leg 1 drain in sector 115 to curb any overflow during heavy rains.

The pumping system will rule out any possibilities of back flow of Leg-I and the proposed new drain. The project will be executed at a cost of Rs 38.46 crore and take 19 months for completion.

At present, there are three master drains that carry the city’s stormwater to the Najafgarh drain through Leg-1 drain (Sikanderpur via Palam Vihar to Najafgarh), Leg-II drain (Sector 42 via Huda City Centre to Najafgarh) and Leg-III drain (Ghata village via Vatika Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Sector 99 to Najafgarh drain) also called the Badshahpur drain.

