GMDA goes complainant-friendly

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, March 3

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has modified its helpdesk system to make it complainant-friendly.

The GMDA uses a web-based ticketing system to monitor the complaints. A ticket is raised by the system when the helpdesk receives a complaint. As per the modified standard operating procedures (SOPs), the ticket can only be closed by the complainant. Earlier, the MC officials could close the ticket —even when the complainant was not satisfied — once they had taken action over the issue.

GMDA Chief Executive Officer Sudhir Rajpal said, “The present system has been changed after taking note of the concerns raised by city residents.” The authority had received complaints that in some cases, residents were not satisfied with the action taken against their grievances by the officials concerned. “The ticket was closed by the official, while the grievance had remained unresolved at the complainant’s end. Now, with the new system, people can close the ticket once they are satisfied with the action taken over the issue,” Rajpal said.

As per the modified SOPs to be followed at the GMDA Helpdesk, the details of the ticket generated on the booking of the complaint by the citizen will be forwarded to the complainant as well as to the official concerned. The complaint shall be attended by the official who will accordingly change the status from “open” to “action taken”, which will be intimated to the citizen.

After that, complainant shall have two options, if the complainant is satisfied by the resolution of the ticket, he may close the grievance and provide the feedback.

Residents can submit their grievances via the toll free number 18001801817, https://services.gmda.gov.in/helpdesk/ (website) and email: [email protected] and on the GMDA application ‘myGurugram’.

New ticketing system