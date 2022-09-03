Gurugram: GMDA holds meeting with local agencies for better coordination

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 2

The coordination committee meeting of the local authorities was held under the chairmanship of Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), wherein issues pertaining to different agencies were reviewed and direction given for further action.

The meeting was attended by officials of the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MCG), Municipal Corporation, Manesar (MCM), Traffic Police, PWD (B&R), Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC), National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and Irrigation Department.

“We have initiated a series of coordination meetings to connect on one platform with various local government agencies to cohesively address issues falling under their jurisdiction. The scope of work to be undertaken is outlined and all respective agencies are to mutually cooperate in the execution of the task required to improve the infrastructure concerned or civic amenities in a time-bound manner,” said Rajpal.

To provide water supply in the Gwal Pahari area, the HSVP is to complete the balance work of laying of 450 mm pipeline on priority, which will be connected to the upcoming boosting station of the GMDA at Gwal Pahari. The CEO directed the HSVP officials that the contractual agency which was not completing the project on time was to be penalised and work be executed at the cost and risk of the agency. To address the water supply concern in Sarhaul village, the MCG will take up the pending work pertaining to pumping machinery and infrastructure development within three months, to commission two boosting stations in the village.

On Rajpal’s recent directions to upgrade the boosting stations of the MCG, 28 such stations have been identified by the MCG where infrasructure enhancement work is required. The CEO directed that action on five boosting stations must be initiated before the next coordination meeting, which would be scheduled after a fortnight.

#gurugram