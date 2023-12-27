GMDA identifies fog-prone areas to ensure safety of commuters

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 26

With dense fog gripping the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has conducted a fog ready survey and identified vulnerable points.

The authority has started the installation of varied road safety furniture and accessories across these spots to enhance commuter safety.

The locations identified include Rao Ranjit Singh Chowk, Sector 86/87/81 T-Point, Rao Nahar Singh Chowk, Samrat Mihir Bhoj Chowk, Chintal Chowk, Paras Trinity Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Sadar Bazaar, Sikanderpur Power House, Sector 63/64/65 T-Point, Rajiv Chowk, Nathupur, Signature Tower, Vatika Chowk and others. Others include Peepal Chowk, Ram Chowk, HIPA Mod, Shani Mandir, Sector 17-18 intersection, Shankar Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Shyam Chowk, Sector 4-5 Chowk, Daulatabad Signal, Sector 17 Sukhrali Main Gate, Mini-Secretariat, DSD College, Sector 31 entry, Sector 37 T-Point, Hongkong Bazaar, Basai Chowk, Dhankot Chowk, and the area near Maruti Suzuki.

“The GMDA is working towards enhancing road safety in high traffic-prone areas as well as improving the commuting experience for citizens on various Gurugram roads. Remedial measures will be undertaken across other key junctions where improvement in vehicular and pedestrian movement is required,” GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena said.

The provision of road safety tools such as installation of speed delineators, direction signboards, speed signages, rumble strips, median markers, reflective road/solar studs, hazard markers along with providing zebra crossings, edge lines and stop sign markings, lane markings, construction of table tops as well as fixing of bollards have been carried out at various locations as required by the GMDA.

To further facilitate lane-driving, lane markings have also been provided along Netaji Subhash Marg (road length from Millennium City Centre to Subhash Chowk) and is also being carried out from Millenium City Centre to Signature Tower.

