GMDA launches four-day drive to clear encroachments in green belts

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 28

A four-day enforcement drive was launched by the enforcement wing of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday to clear encroachments from the green belts along southern peripheral road in Gurugram district.

This drive will continue till Monday evening. The unauthorised structures along the green belts of this road will be removed by the enforcement teams. The drive has been launched in line with the directions issued by GMDA CEO A Sreenivas to clear the green belts and make these encroachment-free so as to make the city beautiful.

On Friday, a 30-m green belt of 1.5 km was cleared in Sectors 58, 61 and 62 in the city.

About 30 nurseries, 15 Banjara shops and three permanent structures, comprising shops and service stations along with 75 jhuggis (shanties) were demolished today.

Residents of surrounding areas had submitted several complaints to the local administration to clear encroachments on this green belt.

A spokesman of the GMDA claimed that before conducting the demolitions, an announcement was made two days ago and notices were served on the violators. Some issues regarding demarcation of the green belts were also checked on the spot and demolition was carried out accordingly.

Further, it was noticed that some influential people of nearby villages were taking rent from those making jhuggis or temporary commercial buildings on government land. The GMDA has stated that FIRs will also be lodged against them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram