GMDA may create enforcement wing to curb encroachments

Gurugram, March 21
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is contemplating to constitute a special enforcement wing to curb encroachments in the metropolitan city.
The escalating problem of encroachments on public spaces, footpaths, and roads has led to congestion, safety hazards and a strain on the city’s infrastructure.
Besides, the city has seen a significant increase in the number of unauthorised constructions, roadside vends and shops and illegal parking spots.
Officials from the Town and Country Planning Department have been on deputation to the GMDA for carrying out anti-encroachment drives. But due to the shortage of manpower, they are unable to remove all the encroachments in the city, which also includes 42 villages in its jurisdiction.
A senior official of the GMDA said the special enforcement wing would have more manpower to remove the encroachments and pave way for development. It would work in coordination with officials of the Municipal Corporation and the district administration.
This specialised enforcement wing would have the authority and resources to carry out regular inspections, identify encroachments and take swift action to rectify the situation, said the official.
It is learnt that the new wing would be tasked with the crucial responsibility of ensuring that the urban spaces are free from unauthorised constructions, encroachments, and illegal activities.
The GMDA would soon start a survey of all its roads and green belts to identify violations and encroachments and then ask the enforcement wing to remove these bottlenecks, which were hampering the development works.
It may be mentioned that the GMDA was formed with an objective to develop a vision for sustained and balanced growth and ensure integrated and coordinated planning, infrastructure development and the provision of urban amenities.
