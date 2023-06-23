GMDA, MC fail to curb waterlogging

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 22

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Municipal Corporation, Gurugram (MC) have failed to curb the menace of waterlogging in the city. Despite the identification of waterlogging-prone spots and spending crores every year, the situation has not changed. After every rain, people face the problem of waterlogging in the city.

More than 100 complaints in this regard have been registered in the last 24 hours, but the work of dealing with the problem is visible only in the files.

On Thursday, the old Gurugram area experienced a light shower for half an hour in the morning and more than 12 areas around the Dwarka Expressway were waterlogged. Commuters got stuck in traffic jams on Daulatabad Flyover during peak hours.

The city gets waterlogged every year during the monsoon after which MC and GMDA officials claim that the same would not repeat the following year, but every year the promises get washed away.

In March, MC Commissioner PC Meena gave instructions to the officials concerned to be prepared for dealing with waterlogging, but till now the cleaning of storm drains on more than 70 per cent of the surface has not been started.

“Contractors are sending photographs of tankers at waterlogged places to the authorities but actually the water is not being filled in those tankers,” said a shopkeeper.

“For the cleaning of storm drains, work has almost been initiated and a tender process is active for some places. Pumping machines and sewage vacuum suction tankers will be deployed at waterlogged places,” said Radhey Shyam, Superintending Engineer, MC.