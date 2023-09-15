GMDA, MC review city development projects

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 14

The Chief Executive Officer of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority and MC Commissioner PC Meena has asked the authorities concerned of both the local bodies to repair the street lights in various localities of the city, check stray cattle menace, increase green cover, streamline garbage collection process and set up public libraries in the city.

He was presiding over a meeting of both the local bodies here on Thursday.

He asked the authorities concerned to ensure that better arrangements are made to ensure proper operation of street lights in the city and whatever arrangements have to be made for this, should be done soon. Officials told in the meeting that the MC has put the employees on duty to resolve the complaints related to faulty street lights.

He directed the officials to complete the PM SVANidhi Scheme targets by the end of this month. For this, with the help of RWA representatives, outgoing corporation councillors and other dignitaries of the city, camps should be organised in different areas. He also instructed the officials to send daily reports on the action being taken under this scheme. Officials said the category of beneficiaries has been increased by the government. Now, newspaper hawkers, laundry workers, cable TV operators, cycle repairers, carpenters, courier services, hair dressing, locksmiths, cobblers, car cleaners, packing and packaging workers have also been included in this scheme.

While reviewing the Chief Minister Urban Body Ownership Scheme, Meena said the officials should ensure that it’s target must be completed within the stipulated time period. He asked the officials to check each application carefully and take a prompt decision.

During the review of regularisation of colonies, he asked the officials to send proposals of colonies meeting the prescribed criteria to the government as soon as possible, so that the government could issue notification to regularise them. Regarding setting up a library in each zone of the corporation area, he gave instructions to the revenue branch of the corporation to identify the places.

