GMDA meet stresses fast-pacing of infrastructure development projects

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 9

The 8th coordination committee meeting held under the chairmanship of PC Meena, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), focussed on development of integrated road infra and green belt beautification. It was held at the the PWD Rest House here on Friday.

In the meeting, various issues and matters requiring inter-department coordination and joint action were discussed. Senior officers of the GMDA, Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran, DHBVN, and NHAI were also present there.

The CEO directed DHBVN officers to provide electricity connection for illuminating the Atul Kataria Chowk underpass and flyover. He added that this newly constructed infrastructure was for public utility and adequate lighting must be ensured without delay.

The matter pertaining to shifting of high-tension lines and electric poles from the alignment of sector-separating roads of outer 92, 92/95 and 90/93 and 81/86 (part B) was also discussed. It was submitted by DHBVN officers that the work had been allotted to the agency and would be completed within a fortnight.

To expedite its infrastructure development projects and to resolve the issue of missing links in Sectors 81/86 (part B), 90/93 and 88/89-A, GMDA officers also raised the matter concerning transfer of forest land with the DFO Gurugram and prompt action was requested.

The CEO told HSVP department and LAO, Urban Estate Office to carry out demarcation of land and ensure timely disbursement of compensation to owners, where possession of land or removal of structures were to be undertaken for GMDA projects.

To control unauthorised use of water, GMDA and MCG officials were told to install flow meters on their water supply connections as well as on recycled water pipelines.

Integrated development of green belts

The CEO, GMDA, at the meeting emphasised the need of integrated road development, wherein all facets of road infra pertaining to main carriageway, service roads, footpaths, central verges, junctions and green belts were to be holistically developed to uplift the overall aesthetic factor of the city. He also added that in new sectors, utility ducts might be made to ensure that multiple utility lines/feeders be laid in a systematic and planned manner.

He directed the Urban Environment Division of the GMDA to ensure that horticulture waste resulting from trimming of branches was collected timely to ensure byproducts of horticulture waste.

