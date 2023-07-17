GMDA mobility plan to provide last-mile connectivity to residents

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 16

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is rolling out a comprehensive micro-mobility plan to improve last-mile connectivity for commuters in the city.

With the Metro set for a major expansion in the city, the authority is planning to augment the mobility aspect by working on motorised and non-motorised transport.

The Metro train service is set for a major expansion in Gurugram.

Following a meeting with officials of the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) and the World Bank, GMDA CEO PC Meena discussed the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Policy of Haryana and other key aspects of the Comprehensive Mobility Management Development Plan.

The upcoming Metro will boost connectivity within the city and the GMDA will work to provide supporting infrastructure development to optimise the benefits of the Metro services.

“TOD is an important aspect in ensuring financial sustainability and stability of the project and the GMDA, being the nodal department for mobility development in Gurugram, will coordinate with all departments concerned in taking the metro project forward successfully,” said Meena. The Gurugram Metro project, recently approved by the Union Cabinet, will connect Old and New Gurugram and the Metro route will include Sector 45, Cyber Park, Sector 46, Sector 47, Sector 48, Technology Park, Udyog Vihar Phase 6, Sector 10, Sector 37, Basai, Sector 9, Sector 7, Sector 4, Sector 5, Ashok Vihar, Sector 3, Krishna Chowk, Palam Vihar Extension, Palam Vihar, Sector 23 A, Sector 22, Udyog Vihar Phase 4, and CyberHub.

The team from the World Bank delivered a presentation on how TOD can be applicable to the Metro project. The meeting also discussed last-mile connectivity within the city and the engagement of city buses to plug the gap, along with other initiatives.

The TOD policy integrates land use and transport planning and focuses on the creation of high-density mixed land use development in the influence zone of transit stations, which is within walking distance of the transit station or along the vicinity of the Metro corridor.

CEO Meena said as per the Comprehensive Mobility Management Development Plan prepared for Gurgaon and Manesar to facilitate long and short-term interventions to improve mobility between 2021 and 2041, special focus on developing pedestrian pathways and cycle tracks has already been taken up by the authority to strengthen non-motorised transport in the city.

He added that to provide greater connectivity with Metro stations and augment the use of public transportation through the rail network, the urugram Metropolitan Development Authority will realign its micro-mobility planning to boost high-quality integrated multi-modal transport system for the optimum use of facilities by the residents.

