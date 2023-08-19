GMDA, NHAI plan to link 2 e-ways to decongest traffic

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 18

To reduce traffic congestion in the city, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) are planning to link the Dwarka and Delhi-Mumbai expressways.

As per the authorities, the focus of this initiative is to alleviate traffic congestion and facilitate smoother movement across the city.

GMDA has long been looking for viable solutions to connect the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) with the Sohna elevated road, a component of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The proposal includes the construction of ramps at Vatika Chowk, enabling commuters to transition seamlessly between the elevated road, the SPR and the Dwarka Expressway.

Chief Executive Officer PC Meena said, “We are working on providing connectivity between Dwarka and Delhi-Mumbai expressways. We have already had preliminary meetings with NHAI officials and in-principle approval has already been granted.”

According to Meena, while discussions previously considered a cloverleaf-like structure at Vatika Chowk, this idea was shelved due to spatial limitations. “It is still in the initial stage of discussion and nothing concrete has been worked on,” the official added.

Presently, the Dwarka Expressway connects with SPR via a cloverleaf on NH-8 near Kherki Daula. But the SPR lacks a direct connection with the Sohna elevated corridor.

Commuters from SPR face either left turns at Vatika Chowk with U-turns at Subhash Chowk to access the elevated road or right turns towards Badshapur Chowk, resulting in congestion and detours.

Similarly, those utilising the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway from the Jaipur side exit the elevated road near Bhondsi for SPR access.

Multiple meetings between GMDA and NHAI officials have taken place with the chairman of NHAI endorsing the proposal.

But residents have voiced their concern, emphasising the need for a comprehensive approach during the planning stage. “Residents need to be included at the planning stage as we are the ones using these roads and will be most affected by any mobility plan. Resident inputs should be taken,” said Praveen Malik of United Association of

New Gurugram.

#Gurugram #Mumbai