GMDA orders survey for infra requirements

Gurugram, June 11

With new Expressways and metro expansion on cards, Gurugram will undergo a fresh mobility survey to assess the infrastructural needs for seamless mobility.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has ordered a fresh survey to identify and address the needs for new underpasses, foot over-bridges and connecting roads in the wake of the now-started Delhi Mumbai Expressway, soon to be launched Dwarka Expressway, RRTS corridor and metro expansion.

Macro-road network undergoes change A survey was conducted seven years ago and the macro-road network of the city has undergone a sea change. The GMDA wants to revamp the supporting and peripheral infrastructure.

“We already have got Delhi Mumbai Expressway and Dwarka expressway is to open soon. The RRTS corridor is under way and metro expansion will start soon. This will require new inter-city roads and infrastructure. We have started the survey to identify the needs, mainly for underpasses, connecting roads etc,” said GMDA CEO PC Meena.

According to the GMDA, the total length of the roads being maintained by GMDA was 284.5 km, of which special repair/upgradation work has been completed on 73.2 km, is in progress on 34.2 km and proposed on 75.2 km.

The maintenance of the balance roads was also being carried out regularly. Additionally, development work of 34.60 km of cycle tracks is in pipeline, while 60.40 km have been further proposed.

Some of the major ongoing works include the construction of Shree Sheetla Mata Devi Medical College and Hospital at Kherki Majra, Sector 102, strengthening and upgradation of 06 lane master road from IMT Manesar to the Pataudi road, construction of cycle track and footpath on MG Road, construction of the Master dividing road of Sectors 77, 78/79A & 78/79, Gurugram.

Some of the major proposed works include the upgradation of Southern Peripheral Road, construction of underpass at the Bakhtawar chowk and the development of six-lane carriageway, footpaths, cycling track and from Dhankot to IFFCO Chowk. 9.72 km length of cycle tracks has already been developed by GMDA, 34.60 km cycle tracks are in the pipeline for development, while 60.40 km length of cycle tracks have been proposed.