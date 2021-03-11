GMDA organises ‘Tiranga March’

Gurugram, August 14
A “Tiranga Yatra” was organised by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.
The march was led by Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, from Medicity road to the jogging track at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 here. Over 500 persons and schoolchildren participated in the event. Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited participated in campaign and celebrated the spirit of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Sector 10 bus depot where national flags were distributed to the staff .
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
Modi also greeted people on the occasion.
Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'
Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...
President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy
'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...
Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K
2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission