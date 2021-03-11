GMDA organises ‘Tiranga March’

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 14

A “Tiranga Yatra” was organised by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

The march was led by Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, from Medicity road to the jogging track at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 38 here. Over 500 persons and schoolchildren participated in the event. Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited participated in campaign and celebrated the spirit of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Sector 10 bus depot where national flags were distributed to the staff .