GMDA plans flyovers to prevent congestion at 2 traffic hotspots

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 5

In a bid to solve the problem of traffic congestion at two notorious points, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) plans to construct flyovers there.

As per the latest plans, GMDA is working on constructing flyovers at Ambedkar Chowk (Sectors 45/46 and 51/52) as well as Dadi Sati Chowk (Sectors 85/86 and 89/90). A firm has already been enlisted and asked to prepare a detailed project report (DPR). It would conduct a traffic survey at both intersections to find out which which road has a greater volume of traffic.

On the basis of the survey, it will be decided on which side the flyover should be constructed. According to a recent mobility survey by the GMDA, the Ambedkar Chowk has a private hospital in its vicinity. It experiences congestion which peaks during the morning and evening rush hours. There have been repeated instances of ambulances getting stuck in the logjam. According to the traffic police survey, the average waiting time due to congestion at this chowk is 15 minutes. It is flooded with vehicles coming from Gurugram-Sohna Road, Jharsa village, and Wazirabad village.

Commuters have long been writing to authorities and taking to social media to post pictures of the traffic chaos. The private hospital also has written to the DC and road safety committee several times regarding the situation.

The second flyover is being built at Dadi Sati Chowk, situated on the road from Rampura to Hayatpur village, connecting Delhi-Jaipur Highway and Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari Highway. Ever since development of multiple societies and shifting of many companies towards new Gurugram, the traffic at this chowk has trebled. The projects near this chowk will be doubled in the next few years and the situation is predicted to get worse.

According to a senior GMDA official, following detailed research and discussions flyovers have emerged as the only solution to the crisis at these twin chowks.

“We are currently reviewing he feasibility and factors which will decide the exact position and type of flyovers at the location. We already have a company on board which is working on preparing a DPR. By June, we will have the DPR submitted to the Executive Engineer of GMDA. A review of the same will decide the path ahead for the plans,” said the official.

Sources claim that six other intersections are under review for traffic congestion.

