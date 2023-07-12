GMDA reviews waterlogged hotspots

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, July 11

A Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) special team headed by PC Meena, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, carried out a review survey of waterlogging hotspots in the recent rains.

During an inspection at Narsinghpur on NH-48, the CEO reviewed the status of the existing pumping machinery installed in the service lane. It was submitted by the team that last year, four pumps were deployed by the GMDA, which was increased to five this year.

He instructed the team to augment the pumping capacity at this critical location and install an additional pump in the service lane. A new main pipeline is also be laid from the depressed portion of Narsinghpur up to Badshahpur to drain out the stormwater to facilitate traffic flow on the main carriageway and service lane.

He also visited Subhash Chowk, which was one of the new points of major waterlogging during the heavy rainfall period in the city this year.

