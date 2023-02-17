GMDA starts drive against unauthorised unipole ads

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 16

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has started a drive to remove illegal advertisement uni-pole signs from its greenbelts, roads and land.

A special team, set up by GMDA, is now dismantle such uni-pole signs. The authority has also written a letter to Municipal Corporation Manesar to start an anti-defacement drive .

“It has come to our notice that several advertisement uni-poles have been erected without any permissions on the GMDA properties. Such poles cannot be allowed on GMDA land without the prerequisite permission. A list of all GMDA roads has been shared with the MCG, along with the right of way of all the roads, as approved in the Master Plan 2031. Also, commercial activities are not permitted in the greenbelts as per directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT),” said Subhash Yadav, Additional Chief Executive Officer, GMDA.

The authority issued a warning to all advertisers to pull down the poles and also directed the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam to not provide power connections to these uni-pole signs.