GMDA submits proposal to end waterlogging at Narsinghpur

Gurugram, June 28

With waterlogging on the Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur highway hitting headlines during monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has proposed an 800 m box-drain-cum-road from Narsinghpur with a gravity flow towards Badshahpur drain. The area receives maximum rundown from the highway. Despite efforts, it remains flooded, submerging vehicles.

The proposal was tabled at a special meeting called by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to resolve waterlogging crisis across the highways in the region. Chaired by NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav, the meeting was attended by the CEO of GMDA, officials from the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA), Municipal Corporation Manesar (MCM), Municipal Corporation Delhi, Delhi Cantonment Board and other senior NHAI officials.

They also discussed effective solutions to prevent encroachments, unauthorised cuts and illegal connections to national highways. Addressing the issues of Gurugram, Yadav agreed that a long-term drainage solution was needed for the Narsinghpur area. According to GMDA officials, he agreed in principal to acquire land wherever required under the National Highways Act to expedite pending issues.

Pumping machinery installed at Narsinghpur this year was of higher capacity and would provide relief during monsoon. Major work was also being undertaken to strengthen drains along NH-8 with the efforts of GMDA, MCG and MCM. Construction of a master drain along NH-48 — from Naurangpur road flyover to Rampura flyover — was in the pipeline, the officials said, adding that it was submitted that permission for laying drains along service road, which comes under NHAI’s jurisdiction, might be granted to fast-track the work.

“NHAI officers said service lanes on both sides of Rampura Chowk would be repaired within 15 days,” read GMDA’s submission at the meeting. Project-wise issues of Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari, Dwarka Expressway and Gurugram, etc., were also discussed to provide safe and seamless travel experience to commuters.

The officials deliberated on developing a multi-pronged strategy to provide effective solution to waterlogging. As an immediate measure, installation of water pumps in low-lying areas, along with proper measures for effective drainage of rainwater, was discussed. The NHAI Chairman emphasised on better coordination among all government agencies for prompt action to address the issue.

Hogs headline

The Narsinghpur stretch of the Delhi-Jaipur highway often hits headlines during the monsoon season for remaining waterlogged.