GMDA to expand sewer network

Gurugram, June 13

To strengthen the sewer network in the new sectors of Gurugram, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will take up the work of laying the balance sewer network in Sectors 58 to 76. The work has now been allotted to the agency and will soon be underway.

Under this project, almost 8-km-long sewer lines will be laid along the balance portions, where the sewer network is not presently existing in these sectors.

Reinforced concrete (RCC) pipelines of sizes varying from 500 mm to 2,000 mm will be laid along the dividing roads of Sectors 70/71, 71/73, 74/75, 70/75, 73/74, 73/72A, 75/75A, 71/72 and along Sector 76. Once the balance sewer lines are laid, the complete sewer network in Sectors 58 to 76 will be complete.

The newly laid sewer network will be connected with the 170 MLD capacity sewage treatment plant (STP) in Behrampur, where the treatment of the sewage discharge of these sectors will be carried out. On completion of the work, the newly laid sewer network will address the sewage treatment concerns of the residents inhabiting in these sectors.

“The provision and laying of sewer lines in these sectors will be of huge benefit to the locals and support in proper channelisation and treatment of the waste generated in this zone,” said GMDA Executive Engineer Parveen Kumar.

The work will be executed at a cost of Rs 28.45 crores and the duration of the completion of the work is 18 months.

