GMDA to fence storm water drains

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, August 23

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will be building fences along the open sections of the master storm water drains, with a special focus on those located around the residential areas. The proposal was recommended at the 43rd meeting of the core planning cell of the GMDA and was approved by Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer.

Prominent project locations NH8, Old Delhi road, Dwarka Expressway, Electronic City, Udyog Vihar, New Pataudi road

These iron fences will be around six feet in height and powder-coated to curb the requirement of regular maintenance.

The fencing will be erected along all the three main storm water drains of the GMDA – Leg 1, Leg 2 and Leg 3 and a drainage area of approximately 4.3 km will be covered under this project, including the culverts along these stretches.

“The fencing will help combat the issue of garbage dumping, especially dumping of the C&D waste that clogs the city drains. Additionally, it will also safeguard against stray dogs and cattle slipping into open drains. We will ensure that the drains in the vicinity of the residential areas are covered to avoid any accidents or untoward incidents”, said Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, Infra 2 Division, GMDA.

They would be completely modular with anti-theft features to ensure that safety is maintained at all times, added Singh.

Some of the prominent locations where the fences would be built include the culverts on NH8, Old Delhi road, Dwarka Expressway, Dharampur village, Electronic City, New Pataudi road and open drains along Tau Devi Lal Park parking, Udyog Vihar, Bhimgarh Kheri village and Khandsa Chowk. Recently, GMDA also fenced an open drain in the Gadoli Khurd village on demand of the residents.