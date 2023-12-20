Gurugram: GMDA to improve drainage, road infra

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 19

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will take up projects to improve the drainage and road infrastructure in the city. In the 68th Core Planning Cell (CPC) meeting held today, GMDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) PC Meena discussed and approved various development projects.

In the meeting, the Infra 1 Division submitted that consultants have been engaged to prepare detailed project reports (DPR) on the work pertaining to the upgradation of the master road from IFFCO Chowk to Mahavir Chowk. The work to upgrade the master road from Old Railway Road to Dwarka Expressway was also taken up in the meeting. DPRs on the projects will be submitted within two weeks.

In addition, it was submitted that the tender for the recarpeting of a master road dividing sectors 75/75a, 76 outer, 75a/76 and 76/77 in Gurugram, is under the allotment process.

The aforementioned road infrastructure projects will improve traffic flow and provide a better ridership experience to commuters travelling on these stretches.

In the meeting, CEO Meena approved the work to construct RCC box-type master stormwater drains along the dividing road of Sector 17/18. The CEO also approved the Infra 2 team’s proposal to desalt an RCC box drain along the Good Earth Mall with a high power super sucker machine.

In order to keep abreast of flood management measures, the Infra 2 Division submitted a plan to set up a flood control office for the arrangement of adequate labour and machinery to ensure smooth functioning of stormwater system during the rainy season in 2024.

Approving the team’s proposal, CEO Meena directed the team members to expedite the process to allot the tender and take proactive measures to ensure that adequate flood preparedness initiatives are taken timely.

