GMDA to improve traffic flow management

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 19

During the 49th Core Planning Cell (CPC) meeting of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), CEO Sudhir Rajpal outlined the need to improve the traffic flow management in the city. DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan, along with other senior GMDA officials was present at the meeting.

Rajpal said non-engineering interventions must be explored by the teams of the Gurugram Traffic Police (GTP) and Mobility Division of the GMDA to facilitate smooth and safe commuting experience for the city residents. He added that the identification of stretches for one-way traffic movement, placement of jersey barriers, installation of traffic lights and provision for split U-turns would be brought in for a smooth traffic flow and reducing the risk of road accidents.

To deter wrong parking on roads, which often leads to traffic congestion and jams, the CEO discussed about the feasibility of increasing the vehicle-towing charges. He even desired suggestions from the Gurugram Commissioner of Police in the matter