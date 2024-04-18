GMDA to install 100 MLD CETP in Behrampur area

Tribune News Service

Kulwinder Sandhu

Gurugram, April 17

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has planned to install a common effluent treatment plant (CETP) in Sector 36 for the treatment of industrial waste water discharged by textile industries located in the Behrampur area.

Although many industries have shifted to zero liquid discharge techniques and have also installed personal treatment plants there are still problems of effluents flowing into the drains.

A private company has been hired by them to prepare a detailed project report for installing the CETP along with cost estimates. The report is likely to be prepared by the end of May. It will be presented before a high-power committee headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for discussion and approval, the GMDA officials said. Tenders for construction work will be solicited by the GMDA after that.

It may be noted that an industrial area has existed in the Behrampur area of Gurugram for the past several years, housing more than 200 industries, and thousands of employees and labourers work here. There are a few garment manufacturing textile industries in this area, which also have dying units and drain highly polluting effluents into the main sewer channels attached to the common sewage treatment plants (STPs), which further flows into the drains finally ending up in the Yamuna.

Environmentalists argue that common STPs are unable to treat the industrial effluents efficiently.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had recently asked the Haryana Government to take positive steps to curb the flow of polluted water into drains that finally flow into Yamuna. Although many industries have shifted to zero liquid discharge techniques and have also installed personal treatment plants there are still problems of effluents flowing into the drains. GMDA chief engineer Vishal Bansal said that they were considering installing a 100 MLD CETP for these industries. The primary objective of the project, which is likely to be completed by the end of 2025, is to contribute to making Yamuna pollution-free.

