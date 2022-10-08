GMDA to livestream meetings to increase public participation

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 7

The 47th Core Planning Cell (CPC) meeting held on Tuesday was livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The city residents were able to watch the proceedings of the meeting in real time. To strengthen the role of public consultation in policy making, Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, directed the CPC to livestream weekly meetings, held under his chairmanship. He wishes to include public suggestions in the planning and implementation of the projects being undertaken by the authority. The officials also discussed a few new proposals during the meeting.

“We aim to bring more transparency in project management and communicate about our work progress at every stage to ensure people are part of the decision-making process. Every project or initiative helmed by GMDA is for the overall betterment of the city and the welfare of its residents. The residents’ views would be noted and deliberated during official meetings,” said Rajpal. The meeting minutes are available on the official website of GMDA. Public suggestions and feedback have been invited in the ‘Consultations’ section of the website.

