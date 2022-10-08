GMDA to livestream meetings to increase public participation

Gurugram, October 7
The 47th Core Planning Cell (CPC) meeting held on Tuesday was livestreamed on the YouTube channel of Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). The city residents were able to watch the proceedings of the meeting in real time. To strengthen the role of public consultation in policy making, Sudhir Rajpal, Chief Executive Officer, GMDA, directed the CPC to livestream weekly meetings, held under his chairmanship. He wishes to include public suggestions in the planning and implementation of the projects being undertaken by the authority. The officials also discussed a few new proposals during the meeting.
TRANSPARENCY IN PROJECT MANAGEMENT
We aim to bring more transparency in project management and communicate about our work progress at every stage to ensure people are part of the decision-making process. —Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA
“We aim to bring more transparency in project management and communicate about our work progress at every stage to ensure people are part of the decision-making process. Every project or initiative helmed by GMDA is for the overall betterment of the city and the welfare of its residents. The residents’ views would be noted and deliberated during official meetings,” said Rajpal. The meeting minutes are available on the official website of GMDA. Public suggestions and feedback have been invited in the ‘Consultations’ section of the website.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast
The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list