GMDA to maximise use of treated water in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 17

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has charted out major plans to use treated waste water in Gurugram city. The master pipeline of treated water was earlier laid out along major roads by the HSVP and extended later by GMDA.

Will lessen groundwater use The Gurugram district is already in the dark zone list. The use of treated water within the city for various purposes will help in decreasing the groundwater use and also aid in resolving the problem of submergence along the Najafgarh drain. — Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA Greenery to get boost The main purpose of the installation of lateral pipeline network is to increase the use of treated waste water for ensuring survival of plants and greenery, including dust mitigation. It is also planned to connect all water bodies and fill treated waste water in these water bodies. — Subhash Yadav, Additional CEO, urban environment, GMDA

Hydrants were installed at locations for filling water tankers with treated water for the public. To increase treated water use, parks were provided treated water by constructing tanks of 5 lakhs litres in each park viz. Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayati park, Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and Tau Devi Lal Biological & Botanical Garden, Sector 52A. Pop-up sprinklers were installed in Leisure Valley Park and internal network was laid out in Botanical Garden. The use of ground water/drinking water was stopped in these parks.

The master line of treated water existed along major master roads managed by GMDA, therefore, it was planned to install lateral pipelines of HDPE for the utilisation of treated water in green belts for better survival of plants, greenery and dust mitigation.

“GMDA has recently completed laying of 22.11 km of HDPE lateral pipeline network for the purpose of watering in green belts. It has been planned to install lateral pipeline over 100 km along the master roads during 2022-23, of which 22.11 kmsare completed and work on 5.9 km is in progress” said Subhash Yadav, Additional CEO, Urban Environment, GMDA.

“The main purpose of installation of lateral pipeline network is to increase the use of treated waste water for ensuring survival of plants and greenery, including dust mitigation. It is also planned to connect all water bodies and fill treated waste water in these water bodies”, he further added.

In the last CPC meeting held on May 10, it was directed by Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, that the builders should be encouraged to take treated water connection for its utilisation in construction activities and GMDA should come forward to render help to all builders whose projects are under construction along the master pipeline.

“The major roads on which the work of laying out treated water pipeline has been executed or the work is in progress are —Huda City Centre to Bakhtawar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk to sector 56/57 or upto SPR Road, NH 8 to Bakhtawar Chowk, Signature Tower to Huda City Centre, master roads between Sectors 70/70A, 69/70, 68/69, 75/75A, outer road of Sector 70A etc. The pipeline for supplying water in the forest areas of Sakatpur and Gairatpur Bass has been made functional and about 18 waterbodies have been identified for filling treated water in these. This will help in increasing greenery in the area and also help in groundwater recharge due to high porosity in sandy areas” added Yadav.