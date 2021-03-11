GMDA to maximise use of treated water in Gurugram

GMDA to maximise use of treated water in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 17

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has charted out major plans to use treated waste water in Gurugram city. The master pipeline of treated water was earlier laid out along major roads by the HSVP and extended later by GMDA.

Will lessen groundwater use

The Gurugram district is already in the dark zone list. The use of treated water within the city for various purposes will help in decreasing the groundwater use and also aid in resolving the problem of submergence along the Najafgarh drain. — Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA

Greenery to get boost

The main purpose of the installation of lateral pipeline network is to increase the use of treated waste water for ensuring survival of plants and greenery, including dust mitigation. It is also planned to connect all water bodies and fill treated waste water in these water bodies. — Subhash Yadav, Additional CEO, urban environment, GMDA

Hydrants were installed at locations for filling water tankers with treated water for the public. To increase treated water use, parks were provided treated water by constructing tanks of 5 lakhs litres in each park viz. Maharana Pratap Swarn Jayati park, Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 and Tau Devi Lal Biological & Botanical Garden, Sector 52A. Pop-up sprinklers were installed in Leisure Valley Park and internal network was laid out in Botanical Garden. The use of ground water/drinking water was stopped in these parks.

The master line of treated water existed along major master roads managed by GMDA, therefore, it was planned to install lateral pipelines of HDPE for the utilisation of treated water in green belts for better survival of plants, greenery and dust mitigation.

“GMDA has recently completed laying of 22.11 km of HDPE lateral pipeline network for the purpose of watering in green belts. It has been planned to install lateral pipeline over 100 km along the master roads during 2022-23, of which 22.11 kmsare completed and work on 5.9 km is in progress” said Subhash Yadav, Additional CEO, Urban Environment, GMDA.

“The main purpose of installation of lateral pipeline network is to increase the use of treated waste water for ensuring survival of plants and greenery, including dust mitigation. It is also planned to connect all water bodies and fill treated waste water in these water bodies”, he further added.

In the last CPC meeting held on May 10, it was directed by Sudhir Rajpal, CEO, GMDA, that the builders should be encouraged to take treated water connection for its utilisation in construction activities and GMDA should come forward to render help to all builders whose projects are under construction along the master pipeline.

“The major roads on which the work of laying out treated water pipeline has been executed or the work is in progress are —Huda City Centre to Bakhtawar Chowk, IFFCO Chowk to sector 56/57 or upto SPR Road, NH 8 to Bakhtawar Chowk, Signature Tower to Huda City Centre, master roads between Sectors 70/70A, 69/70, 68/69, 75/75A, outer road of Sector 70A etc. The pipeline for supplying water in the forest areas of Sakatpur and Gairatpur Bass has been made functional and about 18 waterbodies have been identified for filling treated water in these. This will help in increasing greenery in the area and also help in groundwater recharge due to high porosity in sandy areas” added Yadav.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

As Punjab CM leaves for Delhi, protesting farmers refuse to meet govt delegation over early paddy sowing schedule

2
Nation

CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project

3
Entertainment

Kannada actress Chethana Raj dies after fat removal surgery goes wrong

4
Diaspora

Indian-American boy bullied at Texas school, then suspended for 3 days

5
Entertainment

Shailesh Lodha to quit 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', will his exit impact show's popularity?

6
Nation

Officer who played key role in 1971 Battle of Laungewala is no more

7
Nation

Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz

8
Sports

Wrestler Satender Malik assaults referee Jagbir Singh during Commonwealth Games trials, gets life ban

9
Health

Gay men asked to be alert as monkeypox cases rise to 7 in UK

10
Nation

Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report

Don't Miss

View All
Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village
Bathinda

Alleging police inaction, women wage war on drug menace at Bathinda village

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom
Features

Hello Kashmir: The Valley is seeing a tourism boom

‘Soul Connection’: Little Muslim girl clings to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother
Trending

'Soul Connection': Watch little Muslim girl clinging to elderly Sikh pilgrim in a shrine in Pakistan, refuses to go back to her mother

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district
Haryana

Only one teacher at 44 government primary schools in Jhajjar district

Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls
Diaspora

Canada: 20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Top News

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%

Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...

Punjab protesting farmers spent night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Punjab protesting farmers spend night near Chandigarh-Mohali border; CM Mann terms it 'unwarranted'

Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz: SC

Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court

Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13

Don’t restrict supply: US to india

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop

3 hurt; all from Jammu region

Cities

View All

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Amritsar roads turning into death traps

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Amritsar residents peeved over not shifting ISBT to Vallah

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Farmers’ protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Farmers' protest at Mohali has commuters hassled

Weekly vax count drops 65% in Chandigarh

Protesting Punjab farmers denied entry into Chandigarh, squat at Mohali border

Chandigarh sees 8 fresh Covid cases

Dadu Majra dumping ground issue: HC calls for another action-taken report from Chandigarh Municipal Commissioner

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Buddha’s teachings key to peace: Dalai Lama

Environment Minister Gopal Rai to chair meeting on increasing Delhi's roadside green cover

'Biggest destruction in independent India': Arvind Kejriwal targets BJP over anti-encroachment drive in Delhi

CNG price in Delhi hiked by Rs 2 per kg, 12th increase in over 2 months

Fire breaks out at plastic factory in Delhi’s Narela Industrial Area

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

Dengue returns: 2 cases reported in Jalandhar

18-acre land cleared of illegal possession

Hoshiarpur land scam: Closure report rejected, Vigilance Bureau constitutes fresh SIT

Constable suspended for creating ruckus

Couple gets lifer in dowry death case

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Forest to be developed along Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana

Two smugglers held with 30-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Banker kidnapped, killed in Khanna

Six Nihangs held for youth’s murder in Ludhiana village

57-yr-old woman ends life in Ludhiana

Patiala: Youths don’t care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

Patiala: Youths don't care two hoots for ban, swim in Bhakra Canal

4 years after spillage in Beas, fine still ‘due’

Erring police stations in Punjab to face legal action for power theft, bill default

Patiala: 44 donate blood at camp

No action on illegal constructions in Patiala