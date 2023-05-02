GMDA to set up flood control office

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, May 1

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to set up a special flood control office at an estimated cost of Rs 1.15 crore. The office, for which a tender has been floated, will be functional ahead of the monsoon and will ensure smooth functioning of the stormwater and drainage system, thereby reducing waterlogging.

Operations will include various aspects pertaining to waterlogging during the peak monsoon season. Adequate manpower will be deputed at critical locations to address flooding issues. Both moveable and permanent pumping machinery will be mobilised, like suction tankers and tanker-mounted pumps. Additionally, maintenance and servicing of the existing pumpsets of the department and DG sets will also be carried out before the rains set in.

Similar to the exercise carried out last year by GMDA, this year, too, mock drills will be carried out at the 14 underpasses in Gurugram to ensure no flooding occurs during heavy rains.

“We have started the tender process for setting up the flood control office to facilitate the drainage network and address waterlogging and flooding concerns. Bids are being invited and the tender process will open on May 18,” Vikram Singh, Executive Engineer, GMDA, stated.

Meanwhile, cleaning and desilting work of approximately 13 km of both master stormwater drains and surface drains are also being carried out to keep them free of silt and debris to facilitate the free flow of stormwater and check water accumulation on roads. Cleaning of water chutes and road gullies are also being regularly carried out at different stretches in the city.