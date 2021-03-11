Gurugram: GMDA to start special Uber bus service

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 28

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start a special ‘Uber’ bus service.

The board of directors, Gurugram Metropolitan City Bus Limited, has decided to start a special bus service wherein commuters can book their rides through Uber app.

This special bus service will initially be run on pilot basis for a period of nine months with two buses each plying on both the routes. The routes planned, include Badshahpur Bus Stand to HUDA City Centre Metro Station (UP-down) and BPTP Astaire Garden Sector 70 to DLF Cyber Park Shankar Chowk (UP-down).

Under this arrangement, Uber will enable booking of a seat in the bus through its app. The timings for the buses on these routes will be morning 7 am till 12 noon and evening 3 pm till 8 pm.