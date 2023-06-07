GMDA to strengthen road link with Dwarka Expressway

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 6

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved proposals for the reconstruction of five major roads in New Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 79.33 crore. The approval was granted by the core planning cell of the GMDA under the chairmanship of CEO PC Meena.

Remodelling plan 1.3-km master road dividing Sectors 102/102A

1.86-km master road dividing Sectors 106/109

780-m road dividing Sector 114 outer

1.8-km master road dividing Sectors 102A/103

1.8-km road dividing Sectors 106/103

6-lane main carriageway and drainage network

These roads include the 1.3-km master road dividing Sectors 102/102A, 1.86-km master road dividing Sectors 106/109, 780-m road dividing Sector 114 outer, 1.8-km master road dividing Sectors 102A/103 and 1.8-km road dividing Sectors 106/103. As part of the project, the reconstruction of the existing six-lane main carriageway along with the footpath and drainage network will also be undertaken.

“These are major sector roads connected with the upcoming Dwarka Expressway and will see a potential increase in the traffic movement in the near future. At present, these stretches are in a damaged condition and the GMDA will improve the condition of the roads to enable safe and smooth commuting experience and allow better connectivity to the under-construction Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital in Sector 102. The development of green cover will also be taken up for the beautification of these roads,” said Meena.

The proposals for the construction of surface drain and box drain at Rajiv Chowk were approved by Meena who directed the expedition of work of Infra 2 Division.

It was submitted by the mobility division that work on the T-junction of Sectors 44, 45 and 52 (Kanhai T-junction) will soon be allotted to an agency for the decongestion of this key intersection and to improve vehicular and pedestrian movement here.

Meena directed the engineering wing to conduct a preliminary study to identify the critical points and intersections in the city where futuristic planning for the development of road infrastructure, including the construction of underpasses, flyovers and foot overbridges, is to be undertaken, keeping in mind the growth of the city.

“Gurugram is developing at a rapid pace and to keep abreast with the growing needs and demands of the city over the next two decades a futuristic planning is to be undertaken. GMDA will identify key junctions and roads where remodelling and upgrading is required to ensure timely planning. We invite the participation of experts and citizens at large to submit locations of potential traffic congestion in the future,” added Meena.