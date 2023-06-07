 GMDA to strengthen road link with Dwarka Expressway : The Tribune India

GMDA to strengthen road link with Dwarka Expressway

5 major stretches to be reconstructed in New Gurugram at cost of Rs 79 cr

GMDA to strengthen road link with Dwarka Expressway

One of the roads in New Gurugram to be reconstructed. file



Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 6

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has approved proposals for the reconstruction of five major roads in New Gurugram at an estimated cost of Rs 79.33 crore. The approval was granted by the core planning cell of the GMDA under the chairmanship of CEO PC Meena.

Remodelling plan

  • 1.3-km master road dividing Sectors 102/102A
  • 1.86-km master road dividing Sectors 106/109
  • 780-m road dividing Sector 114 outer
  • 1.8-km master road dividing Sectors 102A/103
  • 1.8-km road dividing Sectors 106/103
  • 6-lane main carriageway and drainage network

These roads include the 1.3-km master road dividing Sectors 102/102A, 1.86-km master road dividing Sectors 106/109, 780-m road dividing Sector 114 outer, 1.8-km master road dividing Sectors 102A/103 and 1.8-km road dividing Sectors 106/103. As part of the project, the reconstruction of the existing six-lane main carriageway along with the footpath and drainage network will also be undertaken.

“These are major sector roads connected with the upcoming Dwarka Expressway and will see a potential increase in the traffic movement in the near future. At present, these stretches are in a damaged condition and the GMDA will improve the condition of the roads to enable safe and smooth commuting experience and allow better connectivity to the under-construction Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital in Sector 102. The development of green cover will also be taken up for the beautification of these roads,” said Meena.

The proposals for the construction of surface drain and box drain at Rajiv Chowk were approved by Meena who directed the expedition of work of Infra 2 Division.

It was submitted by the mobility division that work on the T-junction of Sectors 44, 45 and 52 (Kanhai T-junction) will soon be allotted to an agency for the decongestion of this key intersection and to improve vehicular and pedestrian movement here.

Meena directed the engineering wing to conduct a preliminary study to identify the critical points and intersections in the city where futuristic planning for the development of road infrastructure, including the construction of underpasses, flyovers and foot overbridges, is to be undertaken, keeping in mind the growth of the city.

“Gurugram is developing at a rapid pace and to keep abreast with the growing needs and demands of the city over the next two decades a futuristic planning is to be undertaken. GMDA will identify key junctions and roads where remodelling and upgrading is required to ensure timely planning. We invite the participation of experts and citizens at large to submit locations of potential traffic congestion in the future,” added Meena.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

EXPLAINER: What is the Kakhovka dam in Ukraine?

2
Punjab

On Op Bluestar anniversary, Jathedar in Golden Temple warns of 'trend of Sikhs converting to Christianity, especially in rural Punjab'

3
Nation

NCB busts pan-India drug network that used darknet, cryptocurrency; 6 youngsters held, largest haul in 2 decades

4
World

Video: Nova Kakhovka dam in Kherson region blown up by Russian forces, territories flooded: Reports

5
Punjab

700 Indian students, mostly from Punjab, face deportation from Canada; minister Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s intervention

6
Punjab

BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers

7
Trending

Viral video: HDFC suspends its senior employee for abusing junior colleagues during online meet, twitterati initiates debate on toxic work culture

8
Punjab

Cover ups won’t mask botched up Operation Bluestar: BJP

9
Entertainment

Gujarati singer Binny Sharma robbed of Rs 40 lakh SUV in online fraud

10
Nation

Passengers offloaded at Kolkata airport after man shouts bomb in Qatar Airways flight to London

Don't Miss

View All
‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Top News

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Govt invites wrestlers for talks

Union sports minister Anurag Thakur puts out a tweet to this...

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

India’s democracy ‘vibrant’: US allays concerns ahead of PM visit

Says strength of democratic institutions to figure in discus...

NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

Kurukshetra: NH-44 blocked, farmers cane-charged

BKU protests as sunflower not procured on MSP

CBI begins Balasore probe, to work on foul play theory

CBI begins probe into Balasore triple-train accident, to work on foul play theory


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Amritsar

Amritsar observes complete bandh in protest

Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Centre’s mediation to stop 700 students’ deportation from Canada

TOEFL now valid in Canada for admission, declares ETS

Two drug smugglers arrested with over 3-kg heroin, pistol

Chandigarh MC Meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade ‘abuses’

Chandigarh MC meet: Ruckus in House as MP, councillor trade 'abuses'

Kirron Kher 'eyeing' 3rd term as MP

28 Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 4 crore in France

15 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court holds Panchkula MC, others guilty of contempt

Helipad to come up at Rajendra Park with night-landing facility

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

Education minister moves High Court over UK visit

GMDA to strengthen road network in Dwarka expressway periphery

Mismatch in affidavits, FIRs by 2 wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

DU sanctions Rs 110 cr for expansion of central library

Car, mobikes gutted in G’gram fire incidents

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Gang of robbers busted, 7 nabbed

Cops crack down on peddlers

Bizman gets extortion calls from international number

Polling booths to have cut-off limit of 1,500 voters

No respite from sewage overflows

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

International airport at Halwara 50% constructed, set to miss another deadline

Endless wait for vending zones continues in Ludhiana

Brothers murder man for stopping them from urinating near his house

Abducted man rescued in 5 hours; three nabbed

2 held on attempt to murder charge

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Patiala MC to hold fire safety check at biz properties

Interstate drug racket busted in Fatehgarh Sahib, four held

International honour for ex-student of Punjabi University, Patiala

Committed to regularising all employees: MLA

College celebrates World Environment Day