GMDA upgrades complaint mgmt system for prompt redress

Gurugram, November 24

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is upgrading its Complaint Handling System (CHS) to make it more citizen-friendly and deliver improved grievance-redressal solutions.

GMDA CEO PC Meena said, “The Grievance Redressal Mechanism, operated by GMDA, is being further upgraded to incorporate advanced technological solutions to help the citizens to register their complaints easily, make online queries and ensure quicker action to address the complaints in a time-bound manner.”

“In the new system, the work executing agency will also be responsible for addressing grievances. Adding utility billing and other citizen-related services is also being incorporated in the revamp process,” she added.

Under the present CHS, the citizens can submit complaints related to the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram and Municipal Corporation of Manesar and GMDA using toll-free numbers, myGurugram app, or the GMDA helpdesk.

The updated CHS will also be integrated with WhatsApp and other social media platforms and applications. Citizens will be able to register their complaints on WhatsApp, which will also be equipped with the ChatBot (Hindi and English) feature.

In addition, the software will also track the issues raised by the public on Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms. A dedicated helpline will also be created for providing services to senior citizens in the city.

Vendor onboarding will also be taken up in the upgraded CHS wherein the ticket generated against a citizen’s complaint will be forwarded to the agency or contractor concerned.

The system shall also integrate various databases such as water billing, property tax system, GPS monitoring of vehicles and solid waste management. Two helpdesk stations will be provided and integrated with this system.

