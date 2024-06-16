Go door to door to expose Congress’s lies: Haryana CM to workers

Nitish Sharma/

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Tribune News Service

Ambala/yamunanagar, June 15

State Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today said the BJP workers would go door to door and expose the lies of the Congress party in Haryana, and also called upon the workers to change their strategy to tackle misinformation. He held a meeting with the workers to discuss the saffron party’s poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

In his address, the CM called upon the workers to go door to door to strengthen the party, and said, “We have won all four Assembly seats in the past and you have to work hard to ensure that the party wins the four seats again in this year’s Assembly elections as well.”

He said, “The government has been working and introducing welfare policies but you should work to strengthen the booths. We have workers from mandal to booth levels and have a strong organisation in the state. However, the Congressmen have no idea about their own party workers. To tackle the misinformation being spread by opposition parties, there is a need to change the strategy.”

Speaking to mediapersons, CM Saini said, “The Congress has tried to build its foundation on the basis of lies and spreading rumours among the people. They lied that the Constitution will be altered and reservation ended. The Congress never introduced any policy in the welfare of public. The Assembly elections are approaching in the state, and the BJP workers will expose the lies of the Congress party. People are well aware of its corrupt practices and sins. The saffron party will form its government for the third time in the state with a big mandate.”

“The government has been resolving the grievances of people and the double engine government is working for the welfare of the people of Haryana. The Congress leaders talk about employment, Bhupinder Singh Hooda should issue a white paper and tell how many jobs he had given in his 10-year rule, along with providing the grounds on which these were given,” said CM Saini.

Saini further said, “Our government has honoured the youngsters by giving those jobs on merit, and we will continue to give jobs. The Congress has nothing to say except making wrong statements. The BJP workers will approach all the sections of the society and tell people about the work done by the BJP government.”

Replying to a query, he said, “Haryana had been giving adequate water to Delhi but the AAP leaders still blame Haryana for its water shortage. The AAP government has failed to ensure proper management and distribution of water in Delhi.”

Minister of State Aseem Goel, district chief Mandeep Rana, Banto Kataria, Dharamvir Mirzapur and several other leaders were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, while addressing the party workers under the Viksit Bharat-Viksit Haryana programme in Jagadhri, the CM said the BJP would form government for the third time in Haryana.

“Despite scorching heat, the BJP workers worked with full enthusiasm and passion and remained steadfast at the booths during elections,” he said. “Now the workers should go to every house and work hard to ensure our victory in all four segments of Yamunanagar district in the upcoming Assembly elections to form our government for the third time in the state,” he said.

Saini added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP had got a great leader who was constantly working as a “Pradhan Sevak” for the welfare of people. He also said the Congress had deceived the people by making false populist promises, which included giving Rs 8,500 during the Lok Sabha poll.

“People are well aware of the sins committed by the Congress and its corrupt policies. The party that insults the Constitution the most none other than the Congress,” said Saini.

Agriculture Minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar also addressed the party workers. On the occasion, district president of BJP Rajesh Sapra, former minister Karan Dev Kamboj, former Mayor Madan Chauhan and other leaders were also present.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ambala #BJP #Congress #Nayab Singh Saini #Yamunanagar