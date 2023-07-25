Go for early varieties of paddy in flood-hit areas: Experts

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, July 24

Paddy farmers, who have suffered huge losses due to the flooding of their fields, can transplant early maturing varieties, which, as per agricultural experts, will help them earn profit from flood-hit fields.

The experts have recommended a contingency plan to transplant early maturity varieties like PR-126, PB-1509 and PB-1692. Transplantation should be completed by August 5 as these varieties need 100 days for maturity.

“The early varieties can be safely planted up to the first week of August without significant reduction in yield. Planting at this time helps in better grain quality, less incidence of pests and weeds,” said Dr Gurbachan Singh, chairman of the task force constituted for the preparation of the Kisan Kalyan Niti with vision 2047, and former chairperson, Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

He maintained that an existing paddy nursery of even 35-45 days old could also be used to put two to three saplings per hill. If the seed was available, the nursery of these varieties could also be planted without any delay.

Other new basmati varieties like PB-1885 and PB-1886, and parmal varieties like PR-130 and PR-131 could also be planted, but before July-end. Alternative crops like maize, short-duration mash, moong for grain and bajra, cowpeas and guar as fodder crops could be grown up to the first fortnight of August. An early variety of mustard and toria can be planted from August 15. He maintained that after harvesting these crops in the first fortnight of November, several late-sown wheat varieties like HD-2851 could also be grown, he said.

After August 15, transplantation might prove to be risky if the onset of winter happened in the second half of October. The late transplanted paddy might not be beneficial as the dip in temperature might yield poor setting of seeds and result in poor crop yield, said Dr Virender Singh Lather, former principal scientist IARI, Delhi, and Regional Station, Karnal.

“This year, Karnal received around 380 mm of rainfall in June and July, which is around 60 per cent higher than the normal range of -260 mm of the district. Farmers are advised to transplant only the early varieties which would benefit them,” he added.

