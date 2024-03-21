Go Hindi for official work, Kundli institute staff told

Sonepat, March 20
A one-day Hindi workshop on ‘Obstacles and solutions to the use of Hindi in official works’ was organised at the National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) at Kundli.
The workshop was inaugurated by Dr Ashutosh Upadhyay, Registrar of the institute and conducted by Assistant Registrar (Administration) and Hindi Officer SK Singh Chandel.
Addressing the workshop, Upadhyay said it is mandatory to follow the legal provisions of the Official Languages Act. Hindi occupies a prestigious position at the global level.
The Registrar further said all officers and employees should ensure 100 per cent usage of Hindi language for work and official documents in their offices.
During the workshop, emphasis was laid on compulsory preparation of the 14 documents in bilingual form under Section 3(3) of the Official Languages Act, 1963, as amended, 1967, and all correspondence was encouraged to be done in Hindi. Apart from this, problems faced in drafting, letter writing and typing etc. were also resolved. Topics related to translation and Hindi quarterly progress report were discussed.
Controller of Examinations Dr Narender Hooda, Dean of Academics Dr Neeraj, Assistant Registrar, Personnel and Information Technology Kuldeep Kumar and others were present during the programme.
