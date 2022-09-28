 Goa CM visits Haryana to meet widow of Karnail Singh Benipal, killed fighting for state's liberation in 1955 : The Tribune India

Goa CM visits Haryana to meet widow of Karnail Singh Benipal, killed fighting for state's liberation in 1955

Handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to her

Handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to her

Goa CM Pramod Sawant felicitates martyr Karnail Singh Benipals wife, Charanjit Kaur, during a meeting, in Ambala, on Wednesday. PTI Photo

Chandigarh, September 28

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday paid a visit to Charanjeet Kaur, whose husband Karnail Singh Benipal was killed at Patradevi in 1955 while fighting for the state's liberation from Portuguese rule.

Sawant flew down from Goa to meet Kaur and her family in Haryana's Ambala, about 45 km from Chandigarh.

Addressing a press conference here in the afternoon after meeting Kaur in Ambala's Barola village, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said he felicitated her and handed over a cheque for Rs 10 lakh to her on the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and 60 years of Goa's liberation.

"Goa is eternally indebted to the satyagrahis, freedom fighters and their families who laid down their lives for its liberation," Sawant, who was accompanied by BJP's Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel, said.

Goa, which attained statehood in 1987, was liberated on December 19, 1961 from the Portuguese rule.

Benipal had sacrificed his life at the young age of 25 for Goa's liberation. He was hit by bullets on the chest on August 15, 1955 at Patradevi in the coastal state.

Benipal's native village Issru is located near Punjab's Ludhiana.

Sawant said the entire country is observing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India's independence and unsung heroes are also being remembered.

Sixty years of Goa's liberation are also being observed, he said, adding that his government organised a function on August 15 to remember those who laid down their lives for the state's freedom.

Certificates of honour were presented to the relatives of such freedom fighters from Goa and 10 others from various parts of the country, he said.

A relative of Benipal was also present at the event. Sawant said he had then told him that he would come to Ambala to meet Kaur and seek her blessings.  

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

In a career spanning nearly 40 years, Lt Gen Chauhan had hel...

Government extends free ration scheme by 3 months

Centre extends free ration scheme keeping in mind upcoming polls, festive season

The scheme to cost additional Rs 44,762 crore

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

There are about 50 lakh Central Government employees and ove...

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years

Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities

Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...

‘I’m in Canada, available 24X7 on phone’: Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Cong in Assembly on ‘missing’ Punjab ex-CM

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM


