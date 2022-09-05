Goa cops visit house of Sonali Phogat's PA Sudhir Sangwan in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

As part of their investigation into the death of the BJP leader Sonali Phogat, a Goa police team visited her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan’s house in Rohtak today.

The Goa police team reached Sangwan’s residence and made some inquiries there before leaving for Gurugram to conduct further investigation, sources said.

Phogat had died in Goa in August, hours after her arrival there.

The probe into her death had led to the arrest of Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh and three others by the Goa Police.

In Gurugram, Sangwan had a rented a flat where the Goa Police will be conducting further investigation.

