Goa govt to request Union Home Ministry to hand over Sonali Phogat case to CBI

Panaji, September 12
The Goa government will write to the Union Home Ministry, requesting that the case of BJP leader Sonali Phogat's death be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.
Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in Goa last month and her death is being treated as murder.
Sawant told reporters in Panaji that Goa Police had done a "tremendously good investigation" into the case and had got some clues.
“But due to the demand of people from Haryana and also Sonali Phogat's daughter, we have decided to write to the Union Home Ministry to hand over the case to the CBI,” Sawant said.
“I will personally write a letter to the Union Home Ministry,” he said.
Goa Police had arrested five people, including two of Phogat's aides.
The police have booked her two aides on the charge of murder.
Phogat (43), the BJP leader from Hisar in Haryana, died in G...