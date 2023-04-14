Godown watchman killed, cash looted

Tribune News Service

yamunanagar, April 13

A team of the CIA-II of the Yamunanagar police has arrested a person on murder charge. The accused identified as Thunkari Lal, alias Sunny, of Vishal Colony, Jagadhri, also looted a mobile phone and cash.

Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, Yamunanagar, said Akash Goel of Amar Vihar Colony in Jagadhri had a godown and an office of his chemical trading firm in Joginder Vihar Colony of Jagadhri.

He said Ravi Kashyap of Azamgarh district of UP used to stay at Akash’s godown from 8 pm to 8 am every day and looked after it.

“On April 10 morning, when Akash visited the godown, he found Ravi Kashyap lying unconscious on a cot in the godown,” said SP Mohit Handa.

He took Ravi to the Civil Hospital, Jagadhri, but he was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

He further said that Ravi’s mobile phone and cash from the office of Akash Goel were also found missing.

“With the help of cyber cell and footage of CCTV cameras the accused was nabbed,” said the SP. The accused was today produced before a court in Jagadhri, where he was sent to one-day police custody.